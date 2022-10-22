Bhubaneswar: Family Alleges Negligence in Treatment, Lodges FIR Against Doctor After Pet Dog Dies

A pet dog died due to alleged negligence of treatment following which an FIR was lodged against a veterinary doctor in Jilundi village of Bhanjnagar block of the Ganjam district. Dugu, a pet dog who has been a family member for the last five years died recently.

Dugu fell ill last week and a family member took him to the nearest veterinary hospital at Bhanjanagar. After consulting with the doctor and health check-up, he brought Dugu home. But a few hours, after Dugu died at home on 17th October. Family members allege it is due to the negligence of treatment and lodged an FIR against the veterinary doctor with the local police station.

Though Dugu died on 17th October, they kept the body for 4 days. The family hopes that the body will be sent for postmortem and the reason will be found. But none came and the family performed Dugu’s last rite in their compound as per rituals. They even approached the SP about the incident.

Sabitri Dakua said, “Dugu is like my son. He is my family member. Dugu’s untimely death is heartbreaking for us.”

“We love animals. Dugu is like my brother and a friend. It is negligence and wrong treatment. We have lodged an FIR at the local police station but they did not take it seriously. We will fight till the end to get justice,” said Santoshini Dakua.

On the other hand, the district veterinary officer has denied the allegation and said he is also saddened by the death of the pet dog. “Seeing the symptoms of the disease, medicines were given. All the precautionary measures have been taken to save the pet dog and there was no negligence in the treatment,” said Bhanjanagar Veterinary hospital Dr. Nishikant Bal.

Read all the Latest India News here