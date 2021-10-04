Bhubaneswar Gets Stricter with New Covid Guidelines Ahead of Puja, Winter Seasons

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) today restricted the maximum number of guests in marriages, funerals, thread ceremonies in the city to 50. Earlier, the limit was 250.

“With a view to protecting the health of the public and preventing the spread of COVID-19 during the ensuing winter season, it is decided that the total number of persons allowed in functions related to marriage, death rituals, thread ceremony will be 50 within BMC limit,” the BMC Commissioner Sanjay Singh said.

It shall be the joint responsibility of the host of the function and the management of kalyan mandaps/ convention halls/ marriage halls to adhere to the guidelines.

The new guidelines are:

The permission for the functions shall have to be obtained from the local authority (BMC in this case) mandatorily.

The person with SARI/ ILI like symptoms shall not be allowed to the venue/ hall.

In funeral related functions, such persons need to be avoided to participate as far as practicable.

Other vulnerable groups of people such as old age persons, pregnant women or children below 10 years of age or people with other comorbidities are also advised not to attend these functions.

The host of the function shall ensure thermal screening of all participants at the entrance of the venue.

Physical distancing of at least 6 ft to be maintained at all times by the participants during the function.

The participants shall mandatorily use a face mask during the function except during eating.

Spitting inside the hall and chewing pan/ gutkha etc. are strictly prohibited.

The host of the function shall ensure adequate provision of hand sanitising/ hand washing at the venue.

The sitting and dining arrangement shall be done to make at least 6 ft distance between individuals.

During the function, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed for usage in a closed space subject to the ceiling limit of the relevant function.

In open space, an appropriate number of persons is allowed subject to the maintenance of prescribed physical distance and total ceiling of participants.

The host and the owner of the hall shall be responsible for ensuring the guidelines. They will be liable for penal action in case of any violation.

The individual participants will also be liable for the violation of norms as specified above.

