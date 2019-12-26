Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express Featuring Odisha's Heritage Flagged off
The coaches were draped with vinyl wrapping sheets having high-quality art related prints on the dance forms, archaeological monuments and flora and fauna of the state.
Logo of Indian railways. (Image: News18)
Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday flagged off Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express showcasing Odisha's heritage and culture on the exteriors of the train.
The coaches were draped with vinyl wrapping sheets having high-quality art related prints on the dance forms, archaeological monuments and flora and fauna of the state. Earlier, an agreement was signed between the East- Coast Railway (ECoR) and Navratna NALCO for decoration of the Rajdhani Express.
The designs, placed between the glass windows of the coaches on the exterior side, are likely to promote tourism potential of the state along with its traditional art. While each rake consists of about 15 coaches, Nalco will pay Rs 1 crore for each rake as advertisement revenue to the ECoR. The companys designs and logos also feature on the coaches.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhruv Vikram Posts Censored Scenes from Adithya Varma
- Reliance Jio Rs 2020 Prepaid Recharge With 365 Days Validity: All The Details
- Apple iPhone XR Has Been The Best Selling Smartphone Globally Throughout 2019
- Kartik Aaryan Teased Over These Christmas Pics with Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor
- Best of 2019: Top SUV/MPVs Launched This Year - Kia Seltos, MG Hector and More