Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express Featuring Odisha's Heritage Flagged off

The coaches were draped with vinyl wrapping sheets having high-quality art related prints on the dance forms, archaeological monuments and flora and fauna of the state.

PTI

Updated:December 26, 2019, 2:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express Featuring Odisha's Heritage Flagged off
Logo of Indian railways. (Image: News18)

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday flagged off Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express showcasing Odisha's heritage and culture on the exteriors of the train.

The coaches were draped with vinyl wrapping sheets having high-quality art related prints on the dance forms, archaeological monuments and flora and fauna of the state. Earlier, an agreement was signed between the East- Coast Railway (ECoR) and Navratna NALCO for decoration of the Rajdhani Express.

The designs, placed between the glass windows of the coaches on the exterior side, are likely to promote tourism potential of the state along with its traditional art. While each rake consists of about 15 coaches, Nalco will pay Rs 1 crore for each rake as advertisement revenue to the ECoR. The companys designs and logos also feature on the coaches.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram