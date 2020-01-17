Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
2-min read

Bhubaneswar Police Arrest 3 Who Assaulted Businessman Over Parking Conflict

The businessman alleged that he was beaten up by the three persons allegedly close to a local BJD leader in the presence of policemen on Tuesday night.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 1:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bhubaneswar Police Arrest 3 Who Assaulted Businessman Over Parking Conflict
Image for representation.

Bhubaneswar: A Sikh businessman was assaulted by three persons in Laxmisagar area here when he protested their parking of vehicle in front of his house, police said. The three accused persons were arrested by police. They were released after the local SDJM court granted them bail, the police said.

The businessman Parbinder Pal Singh on Thursday alleged that he was beaten up by the three persons allegedly close to a local BJD leader in the presence of policemen on Tuesday night. Singh's wife Kamaljit on Thursday said that some people visited their house on Wednesday night. "The bell started ringing around 1.10 am. I was too scared to open the door as I stay alone with my three children," she said.

The CCTV footage revealed that four people, including Bhubaneswar Central MLA Ananta Narayan Jena (BJD) and DSP Anup Kanungo, visited Singh's house on Wednesday night. She said: "They again came to our house on Thursday morning and assured us not to fear. Was 1.10 am the time to visit the house of any person to express sympathy?" she asked.

Jena, however, clarified that as a local MLA he had been to Singh's house on Wednesday night along with a Sikh community leader. "I had gone to their house as a local MLA to express sympathy and solidarity with the family," he said.

Meanwhile, opposition BJP and Congress criticized the state government and the ruling party over the incident. "I strongly condemn the violent assault on Parvindar Pal Singh in front of the police in Bhubaneswar. This is clear dereliction of duty by the police, Legally, it can also imply complicity of the police in this crime," OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said in his twitter post.

BJP leaders Lekhasree Samangtasinghar and Jagannath Pradhan visited Singhs house on Thursday and condemned the incident. "The attack took place in the presence of police personnel. How could the attackers secure bail despite murderous attack," Samantasinghar asked. She also criticised BJD MLA Ananta Narayan Jenas late night visit to Singhs house. "How can any sensible person

visit the victims house in the dead of the night," she asked.

Meanwhile, police has disengaged the concerned PCR in-charge officer in whose presence the three persons allegedly attacked Singh. A police team has been posted near Singhs house after the family expressed concern over their safety, a police officer said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram