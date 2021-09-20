Bhubaneswar School Student Swept Away in Drain, Body Found After 20-hour Search

A team of fire services personnel recovered a body from a drain near Panchasakha Nagar in Bhubaneswar after a 20-hour search operation.

A 15-year old boy, Jyoti Prakash Behera, went missing after falling into an open stormwater channel on Sunday afternoon. The close relatives of the boy have identified the body at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar.

Jyoti fell into the floodwater-filled turbulent drain with his cycle near Satabdi Nagar Bank Colony in the Siripur area while going to attend tuition classes. In no time, he was swept away by the heavy current in the drain due to torrential rain. Soon after the incident, a team of around 40 fire brigade personnel, along with police and residents launched a frantic search and rescue operation to trace the missing boy.

Locals and opposition political parties Congress and BJP have blamed the State government and the local city civic administration for mismanagement of drains, poor drainage system, illegal encroachment and negligence of BMC that led to the accident.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family of Jyoti Prakash Behera. Social Security and Science & Technology Minister Ashok Panda said, “A compensation of Rs 4 lakh will be provided to the bereaved family as per relief code.”

