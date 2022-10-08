Bhubaneswar Woman Arrested for 'Honeytrapping' Politician, Film Producer, Businessmen

In a major twist in the case of the girl who has been arrested for the charge of honey trapping to dupe money, a video has surfaced where she along with another girl can be seen executing a deal in a luxurious hotel. In a video, two ladies can be seen sitting at a high-profile hotel one of them has been identified as Archana Nag. However, it is yet to be ascertained what kind of deal the lady blackmailer was making with the duo.

It has been reported that Archana Nag has been arrested for blackmailing renowned persons. Earlier, cine producer Akhyay Parija had lodged a case in her name at Nayapalli Police Station. She had threatened to make viral the photos of the intimate moments. She had the money for mutual settlement. Parija mentioned this in the FIR.

Former Police DG Sanjeev Marik Barik said that “ It is a matter of concern if the name of a politician, Film Producer & Builder is in a honey trap, though Police cannot investigate the people with whom she has relations. The issue should be taken seriously”

Apart from luxurious cars and houses among other properties, police also came to know that the lady blackmailer owns a horse. Though it is alleged that the mysterious lady was held on charges of blackmailing film producers and politicians, police are yet to disclose the names of the people linked who had named the lady culprit

It is to be noted that recently she had brought allegations against film producer Akshay Parija. Later Parija filed a case at Nayapalli Police Station against her. Police have seized two pen drives containing the objectionable videos and two mobile phones from her possession.

