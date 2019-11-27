Bhubaneswar Woman Throws Acid on Lover's Face, Accused and Mother Detained
The woman allegedly threw acid on his face and fled immediately as the man writhed in pain and shouted for help.
Image for representation only.
Bhubaneswar: A jilted woman allegedly threw acid on her lover in Cuttack causing severe damage to both his eyes, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place at Shikari Sahi on Tuesday night when the man was returning home after closing his shop. The woman allegedly threw acid on his face and fled immediately as the man writhed in pain and shouted for help.
He was rushed to SCB Medical College Hospital by bystanders.
Police said the accused woman and her mother have been detained for questioning as the reason for her action is yet to be ascertained.
