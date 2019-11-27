Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bhubaneswar Woman Throws Acid on Lover's Face, Accused and Mother Detained

The woman allegedly threw acid on his face and fled immediately as the man writhed in pain and shouted for help.

PTI

Updated:November 27, 2019, 9:44 PM IST
Bhubaneswar Woman Throws Acid on Lover's Face, Accused and Mother Detained
Image for representation only.

Bhubaneswar: A jilted woman allegedly threw acid on her lover in Cuttack causing severe damage to both his eyes, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Shikari Sahi on Tuesday night when the man was returning home after closing his shop. The woman allegedly threw acid on his face and fled immediately as the man writhed in pain and shouted for help.

He was rushed to SCB Medical College Hospital by bystanders.

Police said the accused woman and her mother have been detained for questioning as the reason for her action is yet to be ascertained.

