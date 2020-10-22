Bhullar Gets Off To His Best Start In 2020, Shoots 68 In Italian Open

Brescia (Italy): Gaganjeet Bhullar finally found his rhythm and confidence as he returned his best card in five starts with a four-under 68 that put him in Tied-28th place at the end of the opening round of the Italian Open. It was Bhullar’s first round in the 60s since he returned to action after the hiatus in golf due to the pandemic. It had been a rough year even before Covid struck as Bhullar had just one round in the 60s, when he shot 3-under 67 in Saudi International but finished T-67.

Things however were not as good for SSP Chawrasia, who shot 2-over 74 that included a painful double-bogey on his closing hole, the ninth. Chawrasia is lying T-102 and will need a solid second round to play the weekend. Meanwhile, Englishman Laurie Canter got off to a spectacular start as he carded a 12-under par opening round 60 to take a four-shot lead at Cherv Golf Club.

The 30-year-old sunk in 10 birdies and an eagle and threatened the magic number of 59 in Brescia. An eagle three at the par-five 18th hole would have put him alongside his countryman Oliver Fisher – the only man to have carded a sub-60 round in European Tour history _ albeit due to placing on the fairways the score would not have been official. World number 35 Bernd Wiesberger got his title defence off to a solid start as the Austrian signed for a five under par 67 while former world number one and two-time Major winner Martin Kaymer opened his account with a three-under 69.

