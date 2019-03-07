English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Bhumiputra' Salman Khan to Promote Tourism and Heritage in MP, Announces CM Kamal Nath
Salman Khan was born in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore and spent his childhood in the city before his scriptwriter father Salim Khan shifted base to Mumbai.
File photo of Salman Khan. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath announced on Thursday that Bollywood actor Salman Khan will promote state tourism and heritage to boost the tourism potential of the central Indian state.
Salman Khan was born in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore and spent his childhood in the city before his scriptwriter father Salim Khan shifted base to Mumbai.
Speaking to the media while presenting a 70-day report card of his government, Nath informed that he had urged Khan to contribute in the state’s tourism promotion and he agreed.
“Khan has agreed and would be in the state from April 1-18,” added the CM.
Nath also claimed that he has fulfilled 83 pre-poll announcements in just 70 days of governance.
“We will waive off farm loans of 25 lakh farmers by Friday evening and the same would be done for another 25 lakh farmers in future. All this has been done despite the fact that the state has empty coffers,” said Nath while taking a dig at the BJP.
Talking about his industrial policy, Nath claimed that he had a round table conference with industry leaders to understand and address their issues.
Nath said that his government has decided to form sector-wise industrial policies and on demand of sweet makers, he has announced establishment of a confectionery park in Indore city. “This sector has promised me a generation of 40,000 jobs in next one year,” added the CM.
Asking the Centre to make public the evidence of the Balakot air strike by the IAF on February 26, Nath had on Wednesday alleged that the BJP was trying to build an atmosphere that India was unsafe in last 70 years and only turned safe when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014.
He also alleged that maximum terror strikes have been witnessed during the BJP government.
Nath backed the IAF and said that they will know about the numbers of the dead in the airstrike as they are only given GPS coordinates about the place where they need to strike.
The chief minister also expressed confidence of winning 25-plus seats in Lok Sabha from Madhya Pradesh and augured that he would speak to the media after May 15 once again when PM Modi won’t be the Prime Minister.
Salman Khan was born in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore and spent his childhood in the city before his scriptwriter father Salim Khan shifted base to Mumbai.
Speaking to the media while presenting a 70-day report card of his government, Nath informed that he had urged Khan to contribute in the state’s tourism promotion and he agreed.
“Khan has agreed and would be in the state from April 1-18,” added the CM.
Nath also claimed that he has fulfilled 83 pre-poll announcements in just 70 days of governance.
“We will waive off farm loans of 25 lakh farmers by Friday evening and the same would be done for another 25 lakh farmers in future. All this has been done despite the fact that the state has empty coffers,” said Nath while taking a dig at the BJP.
Talking about his industrial policy, Nath claimed that he had a round table conference with industry leaders to understand and address their issues.
Nath said that his government has decided to form sector-wise industrial policies and on demand of sweet makers, he has announced establishment of a confectionery park in Indore city. “This sector has promised me a generation of 40,000 jobs in next one year,” added the CM.
Asking the Centre to make public the evidence of the Balakot air strike by the IAF on February 26, Nath had on Wednesday alleged that the BJP was trying to build an atmosphere that India was unsafe in last 70 years and only turned safe when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014.
He also alleged that maximum terror strikes have been witnessed during the BJP government.
Nath backed the IAF and said that they will know about the numbers of the dead in the airstrike as they are only given GPS coordinates about the place where they need to strike.
The chief minister also expressed confidence of winning 25-plus seats in Lok Sabha from Madhya Pradesh and augured that he would speak to the media after May 15 once again when PM Modi won’t be the Prime Minister.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
-
Wednesday 06 March , 2019
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
-
Monday 04 March , 2019
Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
-
Tuesday 05 March , 2019
India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Wednesday 06 March , 2019 War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Monday 04 March , 2019 Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
Tuesday 05 March , 2019 India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Satire: Indian Players to Sport Abhinandan Style Moustache at World Cup
- Amid India-Pak Tension, Trailer of Pakistani Film Sher Dil Mentions Surgical Strike
- At 60, Barbie Still Ruling the Roost in 150 Countries
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review: The Closest an Android Phone Has Been, to a Perfect 10
- 'Kalank' First Look Out, Karan Johar's Period Drama Generates Interest
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results