'Bhumiputra' Salman Khan to Promote Tourism and Heritage in MP, Announces CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath announced on Thursday that Bollywood actor Salman Khan will promote state tourism and heritage to boost the tourism potential of the central Indian state.Salman Khan was born in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore and spent his childhood in the city before his scriptwriter father Salim Khan shifted base to Mumbai.Speaking to the media while presenting a 70-day report card of his government, Nath informed that he had urged Khan to contribute in the state’s tourism promotion and he agreed.“Khan has agreed and would be in the state from April 1-18,” added the CM.Nath also claimed that he has fulfilled 83 pre-poll announcements in just 70 days of governance.“We will waive off farm loans of 25 lakh farmers by Friday evening and the same would be done for another 25 lakh farmers in future. All this has been done despite the fact that the state has empty coffers,” said Nath while taking a dig at the BJP.Talking about his industrial policy, Nath claimed that he had a round table conference with industry leaders to understand and address their issues.Nath said that his government has decided to form sector-wise industrial policies and on demand of sweet makers, he has announced establishment of a confectionery park in Indore city. “This sector has promised me a generation of 40,000 jobs in next one year,” added the CM.Asking the Centre to make public the evidence of the Balakot air strike by the IAF on February 26, Nath had on Wednesday alleged that the BJP was trying to build an atmosphere that India was unsafe in last 70 years and only turned safe when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014.He also alleged that maximum terror strikes have been witnessed during the BJP government.Nath backed the IAF and said that they will know about the numbers of the dead in the airstrike as they are only given GPS coordinates about the place where they need to strike.The chief minister also expressed confidence of winning 25-plus seats in Lok Sabha from Madhya Pradesh and augured that he would speak to the media after May 15 once again when PM Modi won’t be the Prime Minister.