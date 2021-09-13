Bhupendra Patel Swearing-in LIVE Updates: New Gujarat CM to Take Oath Today; Amit Shah, Bommai Expected to Attend Ceremony

Bhupendra Patel Swearing-in LIVE Updates: New Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will take oath today in a ceremony expected to be attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of four BJP-led states. The Ghatlodia MLA will replace Vijay Rupani, who had resigned from his post on Saturday. Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will attend the oath-taking ceremony, sources told CNN-News18. Shah, who will also be present, will land in Ahmedabad at around 12.30 PM and return to the capital at night, they said. Bommai had previously replaced former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa late July, in a change of guard similar to what is being seen now.
Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat announced in a tweet that “the newly appointed leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Legislature Party, Bhupendrabhai Patel, presented a proposal to form a new government under his leadership” on Sunday. “Accepting the proposal, he was invited to take oath as the Chief Minister on September 13, 2021 at 2:20 pm,” he said.
The new CM was not on any list of probables floating around in the circles of political observers and commentators. Rupani had turned 65 last month and if sources are to be believed, the party was not so confident of facing the next elections in Gujarat under his leadership. Rupani in his resignation speech spoke of “Nayi Urja and Naya Utsaah” as the reason for choosing a new Chief Minister.
Haryana CM Congratulates Bhupendra Patel on His Election | Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday congratulated Bhupendra Patel on his election as the BJP legislative party leader in Gujarat, paving the way for him to become the state's next chief minister. Patel (59), a first-time MLA, was unanimously elected BJP legislature party leader in Gandhinagar on Sunday. He will replace Vijay Rupani as chief minister.
Governor Acharya Devvrat informed that the swearing-in of Gujarat CM-elect Bhupendra Patel will be at 2:20 pm today.
राजभवन में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के विधायक दल के नवनियुक्त नेता श्री भूपेंद्रभाई पटेल जी ने अपने नेतृत्व में नई सरकार गठित करने का प्रस्ताव प्रस्तुत किया। प्रस्ताव को स्वीकार कर मुख्यमंत्री पद के शपथ ग्रहण के लिए उनको 13 सितंबर, 2021को दोपहर 2:20 बजे आमंत्रित किया। pic.twitter.com/gTZrUYKRdW— Acharya Devvrat (@ADevvrat) September 12, 2021
Earlier on Sunday, he was planting saplings in his constituency with a handful of supporters and then held a small organisational meeting before he is said to have learnt that he was to be the choice as the next CM. He even caught no one’s attention when he reached the BJP Legislature Party meeting at 3pm, where he sat towards the end of the hall and his name was then announced as the unanimous choice as the new CM.
A Surprise BJP Pick, Bhupendra Patel Ticks the Right Boxes Ahead of Gujarat Polls | From being the chairman of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority to being chosen in 2017 to contest his first election and now being the surprise choice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the next chief minister of Gujarat, 59-year-old Bhupendra Patel is as low-profile a politician as one can be. Till early Sunday morning, Patel had just 14,000-odd followers on Twitter and was hardly in contention for the top chair, if one went by the speculation in the media.
The proposal to elect Bhupendra Patel the legislative party leader was moved by CM Vijay Rupani, whose resignation on Saturday, 15 months ahead of the state Assembly polls, surprised many political observers. Patel has never held a ministerial post, just like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was never a minister when he became Gujarat CM 20 years ago. Modi was sworn in as CM on October 7, 2001, and became an MLA on February 24, 2002, by winning the Rajkot seat bypoll.
Bhupendra Patel to be Sworn in at 2.20pm Today | First-term MLA Bhupendra Patel will be the new chief minister of Gujarat. Patel (59) was unanimously elected BJP legislative party leader here on Sunday. He will be sworn in as the chief minister at 2.20 pm on Monday, BJP sources said. The BJP has said the decision regarding the new Gujarat cabinet will be taken later.
BJP president C R Paatil said that only Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the chief minister. He added the new cabinet will be formed after consultation with the senior leaders in a couple of days.
No discussion was held in the legislature party meeting about the deputy chief minister’s post, he said. Patel, who was also present there, told reporters that he was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda, and Union minister Amit Shah for the trust they reposed in him. He said he was also grateful to the trust reposed in him by the Gujarat leadership, including outgoing CM Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel, C R Paatil and other leaders. He said the blessing of former CM Anandiben Patel were with him all the time.
