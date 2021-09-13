Bhupendra Patel Swearing-in LIVE Updates: New Gujarat CM to Take Oath Today; Amit Shah, Bommai Expected to Attend Ceremony

BJP president C R Paatil said that only Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the chief minister. He added the new cabinet will be formed after consultation with the senior leaders in a couple of days.

No discussion was held in the legislature party meeting about the deputy chief minister’s post, he said. Patel, who was also present there, told reporters that he was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda, and Union minister Amit Shah for the trust they reposed in him. He said he was also grateful to the trust reposed in him by the Gujarat leadership, including outgoing CM Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel, C R Paatil and other leaders. He said the blessing of former CM Anandiben Patel were with him all the time.

