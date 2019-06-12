Bhupesh Baghel Requests PM to Extend Benefits of PM-Kisan to Tribals, Forest-dwellers in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to extend the benefit of Rs 6,000 annual grant under the Centre's PM-Kisan scheme to tribals and forest-dwellers in his state.In a letter, Baghel said over four lakh families in Chhattisgarh have been given land on lease under the Forest Rights Act 2006, who all use them for agriculture purpose.He said that these farmers live Below Poverty Line and they need all possible help and support from the government. Baghel pointed out that these leaseholders under the Forest Rights Act 2006 were excluded from the 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna' (PM-Kisan), that was launched in February this year to help small and marginalised farmers.He requested the prime minister to include these leaseholder farmers in the beneficiary list of the scheme.Baghel requested the PM that the amount given to beneficiaries under the PM scheme be doubled to Rs 12,000 per year from Rs 6,000.He asked Modi to direct the department concerned to ensure immediately that these beneficiaries receive benefits since the inception of the scheme, according to the letter written on Tuesday.