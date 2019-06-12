English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bhupesh Baghel Requests PM to Extend Benefits of PM-Kisan to Tribals, Forest-dwellers in Chhattisgarh
In a letter, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said over four lakh families in Chhattisgarh have been given land on lease under the Forest Rights Act 2006, who all use them for agriculture purpose.
file photo of Bhupesh Baghel.
Loading...
New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to extend the benefit of Rs 6,000 annual grant under the Centre's PM-Kisan scheme to tribals and forest-dwellers in his state.
In a letter, Baghel said over four lakh families in Chhattisgarh have been given land on lease under the Forest Rights Act 2006, who all use them for agriculture purpose.
He said that these farmers live Below Poverty Line and they need all possible help and support from the government. Baghel pointed out that these leaseholders under the Forest Rights Act 2006 were excluded from the 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna' (PM-Kisan), that was launched in February this year to help small and marginalised farmers.
He requested the prime minister to include these leaseholder farmers in the beneficiary list of the scheme.
Baghel requested the PM that the amount given to beneficiaries under the PM scheme be doubled to Rs 12,000 per year from Rs 6,000.
He asked Modi to direct the department concerned to ensure immediately that these beneficiaries receive benefits since the inception of the scheme, according to the letter written on Tuesday.
In a letter, Baghel said over four lakh families in Chhattisgarh have been given land on lease under the Forest Rights Act 2006, who all use them for agriculture purpose.
He said that these farmers live Below Poverty Line and they need all possible help and support from the government. Baghel pointed out that these leaseholders under the Forest Rights Act 2006 were excluded from the 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna' (PM-Kisan), that was launched in February this year to help small and marginalised farmers.
He requested the prime minister to include these leaseholder farmers in the beneficiary list of the scheme.
Baghel requested the PM that the amount given to beneficiaries under the PM scheme be doubled to Rs 12,000 per year from Rs 6,000.
He asked Modi to direct the department concerned to ensure immediately that these beneficiaries receive benefits since the inception of the scheme, according to the letter written on Tuesday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
Monday 10 June , 2019 The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Live TV
Recommended For You
- You May Not Know What Ice Cream You Want, But Microsoft and Their AI do
- Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina Says She is in a 'Living Hell' Because of Family Issues
- Xiaomi Mi Band 4 With Coloured AMOLED Display Announced: Price, Features, and More
- Meet the 2016 Surgical Strike Hero, Ex-Army Officer who now Pursues his Motorcycle Passion
- US Restaurant Offers Free Pizzas to Those Who Surrender Their Smartphones While Eating
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results