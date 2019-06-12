Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bhupesh Baghel Requests PM to Extend Benefits of PM-Kisan to Tribals, Forest-dwellers in Chhattisgarh

In a letter, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said over four lakh families in Chhattisgarh have been given land on lease under the Forest Rights Act 2006, who all use them for agriculture purpose.

PTI

Updated:June 12, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bhupesh Baghel Requests PM to Extend Benefits of PM-Kisan to Tribals, Forest-dwellers in Chhattisgarh
file photo of Bhupesh Baghel.
Loading...
New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to extend the benefit of Rs 6,000 annual grant under the Centre's PM-Kisan scheme to tribals and forest-dwellers in his state.

In a letter, Baghel said over four lakh families in Chhattisgarh have been given land on lease under the Forest Rights Act 2006, who all use them for agriculture purpose.

He said that these farmers live Below Poverty Line and they need all possible help and support from the government. Baghel pointed out that these leaseholders under the Forest Rights Act 2006 were excluded from the 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna' (PM-Kisan), that was launched in February this year to help small and marginalised farmers.

He requested the prime minister to include these leaseholder farmers in the beneficiary list of the scheme.

Baghel requested the PM that the amount given to beneficiaries under the PM scheme be doubled to Rs 12,000 per year from Rs 6,000.

He asked Modi to direct the department concerned to ensure immediately that these beneficiaries receive benefits since the inception of the scheme, according to the letter written on Tuesday.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram