Bhutan Confers Its Highest Civilian Decoration 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo' on PM Modi

Bhutan on Friday conferred its highest civilian decoration 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the country's National Day.

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said on social media that he was overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji's (Narendra Modi) name for the highest civilian decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo.

Earlier, the Bhutanese Prime Minister had tweeted that the country has conferred its highest civilian award Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo' on Prime Minister Modi. HM highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji extended over the years and particularly during pandemic.

Much deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person, the Prime Minister's Office of Bhutan said in a statement on Facebook. He also wished his countrymen on the 114th National Day of Bhutan.

Last year, Prime Minister Modi received the Legion of Merit by the US Government' award of the US Armed Forces that is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements. In 2019, Russia conferred on him its highest civilian honour Order of St. Andrew' award. The UAE also conferred its highest civilian honour Order of Zayed Award' on Modi in 2019.

Here is a list of Foreign Civilian Awards Received by PM Modi

Awards Conferred by Countries:

- Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud (highest honor of Saudi Arabia awarded to non-muslim dignitaries) –2016

- State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan (highest civilian honor of Afghanistan) –2016

- Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award (highest honor of Palestine awarded to foreign dignitaries) –2018

- Order of Zayed Award (highest civilian honor of the United Arab Emirates) –2019

- Order of St. Andrew award (highest civilian honor of Russia) –2019

- Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin (highest honour of the Maldives awarded to foreign dignitaries) –2019

- King Hamad Order of the Renaissance (this Bahrain Order – First Class is a top honour by the gulf country) –2019

- Legion of Merit by the US Government (award of the United States Armed Forces that is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements)–2020

Awards Conferred by Organisations/Foundations:

- Seoul Peace Prize (awarded biennially to those individuals by Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation who have made their mark through contributions to the harmony of mankind, reconciliation between nations and to world peace) –2018

- Champions of The Earth Award (UN’s highest environmental honor) –2018

- First-ever Philip Kotler Presidential award (offered annually to the leader of a Nation) –2019

- Global Goalkeeper’ Award by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan –2019

- Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award by the Cambridge Energy Research Associates CERA (award recognizes the commitment of leadership towards the future of global energy and environment) –2021

(With PTI inputs)

