News18 » India
1-min read

Bhutan Has Assured Indians Will Not be Inconvenienced: MEA on Bill Proposing Tourist Fee

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said there is a discussion in the Bhutanese Parliament on the Tourism Levy and Exemption Bill of Bhutan 2020.

PTI

Updated:February 6, 2020, 9:51 PM IST
Bhutan Has Assured Indians Will Not be Inconvenienced: MEA on Bill Proposing Tourist Fee
File photo of MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. (File photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: With Bhutan set to levy a fees for regional tourists, India on Thursday said the Himalayan nation has assured that it will ensure Indians are not inconvenienced.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said there is a discussion in the Bhutanese Parliament on the Tourism Levy and Exemption Bill of Bhutan 2020.

"There are some additional provisions for the tourists of this region. The fee that is being charged is for the upgradation of the tourism places. We have been assured by the Bhutanese government that during the implementation of the bill passed, no Indian will be inconvenienced," he said.

As far as bilateral relationships are concerned, some are beyond reciprocity and India-Bhutan ties are in that bracket, Kumar asserted.

Ending the provision of free entry for Indian tourists into the country, Bhutan reportedly is set to levy a daily fee of Rs 1,200 per person from July 2020.

