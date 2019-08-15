Bhutan PM Reviews Modi's Book 'Exam Warriors' on Independence Day, Calls it 'Life Determining'
PM Narendra Modi is to pay a two-day state visit to Bhutan, a strategic neighbour, from August 17.
Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi shake hands. (Reuters)
Thimphu: Greeting India on its Independence Day, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering praised his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, as someone who is "humble and natural" in their interactions.
The Bhutanese leader also praised Modi's book "Exam Warriors", written for children appearing for school-leaving examinations. In a Facebook post, Tshering said of the book: "I am aware that the Prime Minister of India, beside everything else, is a scribe and a pro at that."
"On that spot, I flipped through the pages of the book directed at young people, as he de-constructs the idea of exam which many view as 'life determining'. Woven with personal anecdotes, the content is so simple for a child to comprehend yet so profound and practical. Such is Narendra Modiji."
"In the interactions during my two visits to Delhi, the leader of the world's largest democracy came out as a man so humble and natural."
"We immediately hit off well... I realised the man has good intentions to bring about change and take his nation forward. For a person who has made bold decisions for his country of diverse background and complexities, Modiji has his feet firm on the ground."
"Meanwhile, the segment on yoga in the book is also a must read. As a medical practitioner, I would recommend this holistic practice of health and wellbeing. To be happy, fit, flexible and as an anti-aging solution, yoga is the way," the Bhutanese leader said.
"I am also assured that Bhutan has a good friend in him. And in two days, he visits our country. It is an honour no doubt. But it is also a proud moment to welcome him not just as the Prime Minister of India but as a great human being who means well for his country and beyond.
Modi is to pay a two-day state visit to Bhutan, a strategic neighbour, from August 17.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mika Singh's Concert in Pakistan Attended by ISI Agents, Dawood Ibrahim's Relatives
- PUBG Mobile Independence Day Challenge: Crate Coupons, Headgears, Gun Skins, Parachutes and More
- Mia Khalifa Reveals That She Only Made a Total of Rs 8.5 Lakhs in the Adult Film Industry
- Reliance Jio’s First Day First Show is Worrying Multiplexes: Numbers Tell Their Own Story
- This Lady Loves Her Tesla so Much That She Has Implanted The Key In Her Arm