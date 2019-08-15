Bhutan PM Reviews Modi's Book 'Exam Warriors' on Independence Day, Calls it 'Life Determining'

Thimphu: Greeting India on its Independence Day, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering praised his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, as someone who is "humble and natural" in their interactions.

The Bhutanese leader also praised Modi's book "Exam Warriors", written for children appearing for school-leaving examinations. In a Facebook post, Tshering said of the book: "I am aware that the Prime Minister of India, beside everything else, is a scribe and a pro at that."

"On that spot, I flipped through the pages of the book directed at young people, as he de-constructs the idea of exam which many view as 'life determining'. Woven with personal anecdotes, the content is so simple for a child to comprehend yet so profound and practical. Such is Narendra Modiji."

"In the interactions during my two visits to Delhi, the leader of the world's largest democracy came out as a man so humble and natural."

"We immediately hit off well... I realised the man has good intentions to bring about change and take his nation forward. For a person who has made bold decisions for his country of diverse background and complexities, Modiji has his feet firm on the ground."

"Meanwhile, the segment on yoga in the book is also a must read. As a medical practitioner, I would recommend this holistic practice of health and wellbeing. To be happy, fit, flexible and as an anti-aging solution, yoga is the way," the Bhutanese leader said.

"I am also assured that Bhutan has a good friend in him. And in two days, he visits our country. It is an honour no doubt. But it is also a proud moment to welcome him not just as the Prime Minister of India but as a great human being who means well for his country and beyond.

Modi is to pay a two-day state visit to Bhutan, a strategic neighbour, from August 17.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.