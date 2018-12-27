English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bhutan's New PM Lotay Tshering To Make a Three-day Visit to India Today
Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering is expected to hold wide-ranging talks with PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, with both sides expected to deliberate on issues including economic assistance, defence and strategic cooperation among other things.
File photo of Bhutan Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering
New Delhi: Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering will arrive in New Delhi on Thursday on a three-day visit, in what is going to be his first official foreign visit since taking charge.
Tshering is expected to hold wide-ranging talks with PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind,with both sides expected to deliberate on issues including economic assistance, defence and strategic cooperation among other things.
Tshering will be accompanied by Bhutanese minister of foreign affairs and economic affairs.
In their talks, prime ministers of both the countries are also expected to hold negotiations on the situation in Doklam tri-junction, the site of 73-day-long standoff between Indian and Chinese armies last year.
Announcing Mr Tshering's visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said his visit will provide an opportunity to advance the "exemplary ties of friendship" between the two countries. “The upcoming visit of the Prime Minister Dr. Lotay Tshering will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review the progress in our multifaceted partnership and to discuss ways and means to expand the enduring ties of friendship and cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples," read the statement.
The three day visit comes less than two months after Bhutan went to polls in and in a surprise victory, Tshering's Druk Nyamruo Tshogpa (DNT) came to power.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Tshering is expected to hold wide-ranging talks with PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind,with both sides expected to deliberate on issues including economic assistance, defence and strategic cooperation among other things.
Tshering will be accompanied by Bhutanese minister of foreign affairs and economic affairs.
In their talks, prime ministers of both the countries are also expected to hold negotiations on the situation in Doklam tri-junction, the site of 73-day-long standoff between Indian and Chinese armies last year.
Announcing Mr Tshering's visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said his visit will provide an opportunity to advance the "exemplary ties of friendship" between the two countries. “The upcoming visit of the Prime Minister Dr. Lotay Tshering will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review the progress in our multifaceted partnership and to discuss ways and means to expand the enduring ties of friendship and cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples," read the statement.
The three day visit comes less than two months after Bhutan went to polls in and in a surprise victory, Tshering's Druk Nyamruo Tshogpa (DNT) came to power.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Vs Tata Tiago Compact Hatchback Spec Comparison: Prices, Features And More
- Saif Ali Khan to Play Sara Ali Khan's Onscreen Father in Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan?
- PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Beta Announced With Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And Zombies: Watch Video
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Your TV Subscription Bill Set to go up, Or Channel Selection Will Suffer
- South Africa & Pakistan Seek to Plug Holes as Series Reaches Third Stop
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results