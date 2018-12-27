Bhutan's New PM Lotay Tshering To Make a Three-day Visit to India Today

Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering will arrive in New Delhi on Thursday on a three-day visit, in what is going to be his first official foreign visit since taking charge.Tshering is expected to hold wide-ranging talks with PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind,with both sides expected to deliberate on issues including economic assistance, defence and strategic cooperation among other things.Tshering will be accompanied by Bhutanese minister of foreign affairs and economic affairs.In their talks, prime ministers of both the countries are also expected to hold negotiations on the situation in Doklam tri-junction, the site of 73-day-long standoff between Indian and Chinese armies last year.Announcing Mr Tshering's visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said his visit will provide an opportunity to advance the "exemplary ties of friendship" between the two countries. “The upcoming visit of the Prime Minister Dr. Lotay Tshering will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review the progress in our multifaceted partnership and to discuss ways and means to expand the enduring ties of friendship and cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples," read the statement.The three day visit comes less than two months after Bhutan went to polls in and in a surprise victory, Tshering's Druk Nyamruo Tshogpa (DNT) came to power.​*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.