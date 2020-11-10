Biaora Assembly By-election Results Live Updates: Narayansingh Panwar of BJP Leading

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Biaora Assembly constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Biaora is one of the 28 seat(s) in the state of Madhya Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Biaora was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are eight candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Biaora seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Biaora constituency: Ex Armyman Dr Susheel Kumar Prasad (Bhartiya Amrit Party), Narayansingh Panwar (Bharatiya Janata Party), Gopal Singh Bhilala (Bahujan Samaj Party), Amlyahat-Ramchandra Dangi (Indian National Congress), Jagdish Kushwah (Independent), Narayan Singh (Independent), Mukesh Jatav (Independent), Mukesh Kumar Dangi (Shiv Sena)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.