Bibek Debroy Says Vacancy in Judiciary Not High, Questions Vacations Enjoyed by SC Judges

Chairman of Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister (EAC-PM) Bibek Debroy today said that judiciary has not done much in terms of reforming itself and raised questions about vacations enjoyed by the Supreme Court judges.Debroy also said that much of delay in appointments, "actually vests with judges". "Vacancy in judiciary is about 25 per cent and in the government system 25 per cent vacancy is not high," he said at an interactive session here.While responding to a query that despite so much of reforms nothing has happened in terms of reforms in judiciary, Debroy wondered whether the country needs more judges as huge amount of tax payers' money is involved."You are absolutely right that the judiciary has not done much in terms of reforming itself, which is the reason I think we will never get support as citizens for more money for judges... why I am saying this is because you also suggested more posts for judges," he said."Every post of judge requires current expenditure of at least Rs 5 crore a year and capital expenditure of about Rs 10 crore. The money has to come from somewhere. Are we as citizens prepared to pay higher sum of money for that?" Debroy remarked.Currently, there are only 22 judges in the Supreme Court whereas the sanctioned strength is 31 judges.Speaking at the session organised by industry body PHD Chamber, Debroy also mentioned about longer vacations enjoyed by the Supreme Court judges."Vacations that judges enjoy progressively decline as (we) go lower down the courts. Supreme Court judges enjoy longer vacations than lower court judges," he said.He also said that none of the important organisations like police department or universities close for vacations."Think of any organisation. Think of police. Policemen also needs a vacation. So what happens then. A police constable is also entitled to to go for leave for X number of days per year. (When) he or she goes on leave, does the entire police system shut down?"So, no one is depriving Supreme Court judges of his warranted vacation of X number of days. Whatever it might be but why does Supreme Court has to close down? Even in universities, the traditional summer vacations have ended now," Debroy said.During vacations, the Supreme Court does not stop functioning but is manned by vacation judges. Generally, there are two vacation benches in the apex court to clear urgent cases.Noting that citizens don't complain about timely delivery of judgments, he said, "As citizens, how many times we raise our voice and say please deliver judgments on time, please don't have these long vacations, please insist that I am not going to hear verbal arguments".Debroy also emphasised that if the citizens of this country desire radical reforms, they should exercise countervailing pressures on the Indian Union for effective policy making and their conclusive implementation.