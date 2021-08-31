Bickering in West Bengal BJP as Veteran Leader Questions State Unit Chief's Method

Former Meghalaya and Tripura Governor and senior West Bengal BJP leader Tathagata Roy has blamed State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh though without naming him for BJP’s defeat in the recently held West Bengal Assembly election.

Roy tweeted, “Before the 2021 Assembly Elections, he (Dilip Ghosh) used to say that ‘unishey half’ (referring to 2019 Lok Sabha Polls when BJP won 18 seats) and ‘ekushey saaf’ (referring to Ghosh’s claim that TMC will finish in the Assembly Polls). Now he is saying while taking the credit that he secured 77 Assembly seats from just three seats.”

“It takes a lot of courage to ‘accept responsibility (of defeat). Those who are afraid to analyse the cause of defeat, or those who are portraying defeat as victory, will accept the responsibility?” he tweeted.

BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya refused to comment on this matter.

This is not the first time when Roy hits out at party colleagues for their failure in managing the party.

In May 2021, Roy said the party lost the Assembly polls because Dilip Ghosh and Kailash Vijayvargiya gave tickets to the ‘incoming garbage’ from TMC.

He had alleged that their wrong decision in the selection of candidates is the reason behind BJP’s poll debacle in West Bengal.

In June, he hit out at BJP’s national vice president Mukul Roy for rejoining Trinamool Congress (TMC). Then, he termed Mukul Roy as “Trojan Horse” and alleged that he leaked information to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

“Clearly Mukul Roy was a Trojan Horse. After having been welcomed into the BJP, gained access to its all-India leaders and hobnobbed with state BJP’s gullible and leaders and learnt all about the party and its innermost detail, he went back and leaked everything to Mamata. But what’s done is done. Now the big question is, did Mukul leave back Trojan Horses within this Trojan Horse? BTW I used to wonder why Mukul always avoided meeting me. Now it all figures,” then he tweeted.

Tathagata Roy was the Governor of Tripura from 2015 to 2018 and the Governor of Meghalaya from August 2018 to the end of his term on August 19, 2020. He was a member of the BJP National Executive, the party’s central policy-making body, from 2002 until 2015.

He briefly held additional charge of the office of the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh from July 2016 till August 2016, during which he handled the ouster of

Chief Minister Kalikho Pul following a Supreme Court judgment, and sworn in Pema Khandu as the new Chief Minister.

Once in an interview with News18, he had said that he can sever his connection with the BJP but RSS has got into his DNA.

