Bid to Tarnish my Image by Linking Me, Movement with RSS: Anna Hazare

Social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday claimed that "vested interests" were trying to tarnish his image by linking him and his agitation for Lokpal in Delhi last month with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).Hazare ended his six-day hunger strike at Ramlila Maidan on March 29 after the Centre gave him assurance on fair crop prices for farmers and appointment of Lokpal and electoral reforms."A racket is operating with the sole objective of maligning my image by making such baseless allegations," he said."Vested interests are trying to malign me and my movement," he added.Hazare rubbished reports linking activist Kalpana Inamdar, who was included in the 20-member National Core Committee ahead of the March 23 agitation in Delhi, to Nathuram Vinayak Godse, a right-wing advocate of Hindu nationalism, who shot dead Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi on January 30, 1948."Inamdar was linked to Godse as part of a conspiracy to defame the movement led by me," Hazare said in a statement.He also rejected reports that Inamdar was the "main organiser" of the agitation in Delhi. "She was not handed over the charge of the stir. As per allocation of work, she volunteered to handle stage arrangements," he said.Hazare said he has been fighting for issues related to the common man, and not for issues related to any political party or group, for the past 25 years.The social activist said he will consult lawyers to take legal action against those who spread such "fake news".