Bidar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

Bidar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Bhagwanth Khuba Leading NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Saibanna Jamadar IND -- -- Mufti Shaik Abdul Gaffar ABML(S) -- -- Abdus Sattar Mujahed UPP -- -- Ambresh Kencha BHMP -- -- Md Merajuddin PSP -- -- Mohammed Yousuf BPHP -- -- Mohammed Abdul Wakeel APOI -- -- Dayanand Godbole IND -- -- Shrimanth Arjun Yevate Patil BSP -- -- Baba Bukhari KKJHS -- -- Sugriv Bharat Kachave BBKD -- -- Rajambi Dastagir PJP(S) -- -- Rajkumar NDP -- -- Advocate Moulvi Zameruddin BJKD(D) -- -- Santosh Rathod IND -- -- Maulappa.A.Malge IND -- -- Shivaraj Timmanna Bokke IND -- -- Sharad Gandge IND -- -- Ravikant. K. Hugar Vakil IND -- -- Maulasab Tadakal INC -- -- Eshwar B. Khandre

7. Bidar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.21% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 11.17%. The estimated literacy level of Bidar is 68.37%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bhagwanth Khuba of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 92,222 votes which was 9.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.87% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 24 contestants in 2014.In 2009, N Dharam Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 39,619 votes which was 5.08% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 43.36% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 27 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 60.16% and in 2009, the constituency registered 53% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bidar was: Bhagwanth Khuba (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,39,154 men, 7,61,738 women and 70 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bidar is: 18.0833 77.3333Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बीदर, कर्नाटक (Hindi); বিদার, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); बिदर, कर्नाटक (Marathi); બીડર , કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); பிடார், கர்நாடகா (Tamil); బీదర్, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಬೀದರ್​, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ബിദാർ, കർണാടക (Malayalam)