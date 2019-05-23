English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Bidar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bidar (ಬೀದರ್) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bidar (ಬೀದರ್) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
7. Bidar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.21% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 11.17%. The estimated literacy level of Bidar is 68.37%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bhagwanth Khuba of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 92,222 votes which was 9.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.87% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 24 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, N Dharam Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 39,619 votes which was 5.08% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 43.36% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 27 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 60.16% and in 2009, the constituency registered 53% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bidar was: Bhagwanth Khuba (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,39,154 men, 7,61,738 women and 70 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bidar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bidar is: 18.0833 77.3333
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बीदर, कर्नाटक (Hindi); বিদার, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); बिदर, कर्नाटक (Marathi); બીડર , કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); பிடார், கர்நாடகா (Tamil); బీదర్, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಬೀದರ್, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ബിദാർ, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Bhagwanth Khuba
BJP
Bhagwanth Khuba
LEADING
In 2009, N Dharam Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 39,619 votes which was 5.08% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 43.36% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 27 contestants in 2009.
Bidar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
--
--
Bhagwanth Khuba
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Saibanna Jamadar
IND
--
--
Mufti Shaik Abdul Gaffar
ABML(S)
--
--
Abdus Sattar Mujahed
UPP
--
--
Ambresh Kencha
BHMP
--
--
Md Merajuddin
PSP
--
--
Mohammed Yousuf
BPHP
--
--
Mohammed Abdul Wakeel
APOI
--
--
Dayanand Godbole
IND
--
--
Shrimanth Arjun Yevate Patil
BSP
--
--
Baba Bukhari
KKJHS
--
--
Sugriv Bharat Kachave
BBKD
--
--
Rajambi Dastagir
PJP(S)
--
--
Rajkumar
NDP
--
--
Advocate Moulvi Zameruddin
BJKD(D)
--
--
Santosh Rathod
IND
--
--
Maulappa.A.Malge
IND
--
--
Shivaraj Timmanna Bokke
IND
--
--
Sharad Gandge
IND
--
--
Ravikant. K. Hugar Vakil
IND
--
--
Maulasab Tadakal
INC
--
--
Eshwar B. Khandre
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 60.16% and in 2009, the constituency registered 53% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bidar was: Bhagwanth Khuba (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,39,154 men, 7,61,738 women and 70 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bidar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bidar is: 18.0833 77.3333
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बीदर, कर्नाटक (Hindi); বিদার, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); बिदर, कर्नाटक (Marathi); બીડર , કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); பிடார், கர்நாடகா (Tamil); బీదర్, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಬೀದರ್, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ബിദാർ, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
BJP Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results