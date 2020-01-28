Bidar School Authorities Booked for Sedition After Students Perform Play Against CAA-NRC

Bengaluru: The management of a school in Bidar has been slapped with sedition charges after its students performed a drama against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Sunday.

Shaheen Education Institute was on Monday booked under sections 124A (sedition), 504 (provoke breach of peace), 505(2) (statements promoting enmity), 153A (promoting communal hatred) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC, while the FIR named the head of the school and its management as accused.

Besides them, one Mohammed Yousuf Rahim has been booked for allegedly sharing the video of the skit on social media.

The complaint stated that minor children of the institute were were made to stage the drama, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a "bad light". The drama also sent a message that people of one community would have to leave the country if CAA and NRC were brought into force.

Complainant Nilesh Rakshyal (35), a social worker, further claimed that the skit by the students and the way it was shared on social media platforms could disturb the peace in society, and also send out wrong message about the government policies and decisions.

He demanded legal action against Rahim and the school, which is located in Gurunanak Colony in Bidar, Karnataka's northern most district.

A local report stated that the ABVP staged a protest against the institute and submitted a memorandum to the home minister.

