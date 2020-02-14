Bidar School Principal, Student's Mother Granted Bail 14 Days After Arrest Under Sedition Laws Over Anti-CAA Play
The play, staged at Shaheen School in Bidar on January 21, allegedly included dialogues against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed India-wide National Register of Citizens.
File photo of a police officer questioning two boys of the school in Bidar. (News18)
Bidar (Karnataka): The headmistress of Shaheen School and the mother of a student arrested over an anti-NRC play during which children allegedly abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi were granted bail on Friday.
The school's principal, 50-year-old Fareeda Begum, and 36-year-old Nazbunnisa, the mother of one of the students who acted in the play, were booked under sedition laws and have been behind bars since January 30.
The play, staged on January 21, allegedly included dialogues against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed India-wide National Register of Citizens.
A man named Nilesh Rakshyal had filed a complaint with the police, alleging that the play was disrespectful towards Modi and could disturb peace in society. He said the play could send a wrong message about the government and its policies.
Local cadre of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest outside the school and submitted a memorandum to the state home minister seeking action against the institute’s authorities.
Soon after, the principal and a student’s mother were arrested and children who took part in the play were repeatedly questioned. Reports of police excesses in the interrogation of the students for over five days also led to massive criticism over handling of the case.
