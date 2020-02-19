Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Bidar Sedition Case: Students Were 'Counselled', Not Interrogated, State Tells Karnataka HC

The court was hearing a PIL questioning the investigating officer's conduct and if rules were followed during examinations of minor students after the school management was slapped with sedition charges for performing a play that was allegedly critical of the CAA.

Stacy Pereira | CNN-News18

Updated:February 19, 2020, 6:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bidar Sedition Case: Students Were 'Counselled', Not Interrogated, State Tells Karnataka HC
A picture of an officer surfaced on social media, where he can be seen questioning two schoolboys at the police station. (News18)

Bengaluru: Seventeen students of Shaheen School in Bidar were "counselled" by the police and neither interrogated nor questioned as per provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, the state told the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday.

Submitting the state's report, Advocate General (AG) Prabhuling Navadgi argued that the petitioner had filed the case simply based on newspaper reports, requesting the bench to dismiss the petition. He also told the court that the police had examined a total of 17 students -- seven students who participated in the play and 10 who watched it.

The High Court was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Nayana Jhawar questioning the investigating officer's conduct and whether rules were followed during examinations of minor students after the school management was slapped with sedition charges for performing a play that was allegedly critical of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The school principal and a student’s parent were also arrested over sedition charges for the play .

The state submitted that due procedure was followed without violating any of the rules and regulations prescribed in the Police Manual or the Juvenile Justice Act and Rules. The investigating officer counselled the students in the presence of the district child protection officer, along with the Special Juvenile Police Unit, in line with the Juvenile Justice Act, said the AG.

The state also mentioned that the investigating officer was dressed in civil clothes at the time of counselling and did not carry any weapon or gun as was alleged by the petitioner. However, a viral picture of police officers in uniform interrogating students had drawn severe criticism from several quarters.

Chief Justice Abhay Sreenivas Oka asked the state if the police officers were trained to counsel students. He also questioned whether the Investigating officer, who is the Bidar Deputy Superintendent of Police, would subject more children to further counselling. On submitting that no further counselling was intended, the court posted the matter for further hearing on March 9.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram