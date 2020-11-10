Biden And Canadian PM Speak Over Phone, Reaffirm Close Bond Of Bilateral Relationship

Jha Washington: US President-elect Joe Biden spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over phone on Monday during which the two leaders reaffirmed the close bond of bilateral relationship and looked forward to working together on a host of global issues, including combating COVID-19 and resilience against future biological threats. This was President-elect Biden’s first phone call with a foreign leader.

During the call, Biden indicated that he looks forward to working closely with the prime minister to combat the COVID-19 pandemic; advance global health security and resilience against future biological threats; revitalise bilateral economic ties as well as the broader North American partnership. Biden said he looks forward to deepening collaboration with Canada to address a range of regional and global challenges, including managing hemispheric migration, strengthening NATO, and combating climate change.

The two leaders also discussed their shared commitment to racial and social justice, according to a readout of the call issued by Biden-Harris Transition. According to a readout of the call issued by Canada, Trudeau and Biden agreed on the importance of the unique Canada-US partnership, and committed to work together to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic and to support a sustainable economic recovery in both countries and the hemisphere.

The two leaders looked forward to cooperating on the fight against climate change, on migration, and on global security, and to working closely together within NATO and the G7. They also agreed on the importance of addressing anti-Black racism.

“The Prime Minister looked forward to further strengthening the Canada-US relationship and to engaging on key issues, including trade, softwood lumber, Buy America, and energy cooperation such as Keystone XL, the readout of the call said. Trudeau also raised the issue Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor being arbitrarily detained in China.

