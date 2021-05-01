Biden Restricts Travel from India to US in View of Rampant Covid Spread

The United States will restrict travel from India starting next week, due to rampant spread of Covid-19 in the country, the White House said Friday.

“On the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the administration will restrict travel from India," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

She cited “extraordinarily high Covid-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in the India" and said the policy

The policy will take effect May 4.

