india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»India»Biden Restricts Travel from India to US in View of Rampant Covid Spread
1-MIN READ

Biden Restricts Travel from India to US in View of Rampant Covid Spread

A person wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carries luggage at an airport. (Reuters)

A person wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carries luggage at an airport. (Reuters)

"On the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the administration will restrict travel from India," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

The United States will restrict travel from India starting next week, due to rampant spread of Covid-19 in the country, the White House said Friday.

“On the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the administration will restrict travel from India," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

She cited “extraordinarily high Covid-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in the India" and said the policy

The policy will take effect May 4.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:May 01, 2021, 07:08 IST