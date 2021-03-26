Biden Sets Goal Of 200 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Shots In 100 Days Of His Administration

Lalit K Jha Washington: US President Joe Biden has set the target of achieving 200 million shots of COVID19 vaccination in the first 100 days of his administration. Biden has already achieved his previous goal of 100 million shots in 100 days, 42 days ahead of the schedule.

On December 8th, I indicated that I hoped to get 100 million shots in people’s arms in my first 100 days. We met that goal last week by day 58, 42 days ahead of schedule. Now today I’m setting a second goal, and that is we will by my 100th day in office have administered 200 million shots in people’s arms. That’s right, 200 million shots in 100 days, Biden told reporters at his maiden solo news conference. I know it’s ambitious, twice our original goal. But no other country in the world has even come close, not even close to what we are doing. I believe we can do it. Today we made a historic investment in reaching the hardest hit and the most vulnerable communities, the highest risk communities as a consequence of the virus by investing an additional USD 10 billion in being able to reach them, he said.

Due to COVID19 restrictions, Biden’s news conference was attended by 30 reporters selected by the White House Correspondents from various media outlets, including two foreign correspondents. Biden also said that he had previously announced a goal of getting a majority of schools in K through 8 fully open in the first 100 days. Now, thanks to the enormous amount of work done by our administration, educators, parents, local state education officials and leaders, a recent Department of Education survey shows that nearly half of the K through 8 schools are open now full time, five days a week for in person learning. Not yet a majority, but we’re really close and I believe in the 35 days left to go we’ll meet that goal as well.

He said as of March 24, more than 100 million payments of USD 1,400 have gone into people’s bank accounts. That’s real money in people’s pockets, bringing relief instantly almost. And millions more will be getting their money very soon, he added. Responding to a question, Biden said the most urgent problem facing the American people was COVID-19 and the economic dislocation. That’s why I put all my focus in the beginning — there are a lot of problems — but all my focus on dealing with those particular problems..

