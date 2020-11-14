Biden-Harris Wish ‘Hope and Happiness’ in Diwali Greeting, Trump Shares Photo of Lighting Lamp at White House
President-elect Joe Biden stands on stage with his wife Dr Jill Biden, on November 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
While President-elect Joe Biden extended wishes on behalf of himself and his wife Dr Jill Biden, Trump shared a photo of him lighting a lamp in the White House.
- Last Updated: November 14, 2020, 22:33 IST
Locked in an awkward stalemate over the presidential transition, Donald Trump and Joe Biden posted Diwali greetings on Twitter within minutes of each other on Saturday.
While President-elect Joe Biden extended wishes on behalf of himself and his wife Dr Jill Biden, Trump shared a photo of him lighting a lamp in the White House. Kamala Harris, who will be the first woman and Indian-origin vice-president of the United States, also extended Diwali wishes.
“Happy Diwali and Sal Mubarak! @DouglasEmhoff and I wish everyone celebrating around the world a safe, healthy, and joyous new year,” Harris tweeted.
"To the millions of Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating the Festival of Lights, @DrBiden and I send our best wishes for a #HappyDiwali. May your new year be filled with hope, happiness, and prosperity. Sal Mubarak (sic)," Biden tweeted.
Trump shared a simple ‘Happy Diwali’ greeting along with the photo.
Fear of the coronavirus, mixed with chronic pollution, has spoiled the party for hundreds of millions of Indians celebrating Diwali. The smog-shrouded capital New Delhi has banned firecrackers because of sky-high pollution levels and, while people still thronged markets, traders said Covid-19 had scared them off spending.
With 8.7 million cases, India has the world's second-highest coronavirus infection count behind the United States. About 130,000 people have died from Covid-19 in India since February and Delhi is going through a new surge with nearly 8,000 new cases a day.