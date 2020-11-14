Biden-Harris Wish ‘Hope and Happiness’ in Diwali Greeting, Trump Shares Photo of Lighting Lamp at White House

Locked in an awkward stalemate over the presidential transition, Donald Trump and Joe Biden posted Diwali greetings on Twitter within minutes of each other on Saturday.

While President-elect Joe Biden extended wishes on behalf of himself and his wife Dr Jill Biden, Trump shared a photo of him lighting a lamp in the White House. Kamala Harris, who will be the first woman and Indian-origin vice-president of the United States, also extended Diwali wishes.

“Happy Diwali and Sal Mubarak! @DouglasEmhoff and I wish everyone celebrating around the world a safe, healthy, and joyous new year,” Harris tweeted.

"To the millions of Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating the Festival of Lights, @DrBiden and I send our best wishes for a #HappyDiwali. May your new year be filled with hope, happiness, and prosperity. Sal Mubarak (sic)," Biden tweeted.

Trump shared a simple ‘Happy Diwali’ greeting along with the photo.

Fear of the coronavirus , mixed with chronic pollution, has spoiled the party for hundreds of millions of Indians celebrating Diwali. The smog-shrouded capital New Delhi has banned firecrackers because of sky-high pollution levels and, while people still thronged markets, traders said Covid-19 had scared them off spending.

With 8.7 million cases, India has the world's second-highest coronavirus infection count behind the United States. About 130,000 people have died from Covid-19 in India since February and Delhi is going through a new surge with nearly 8,000 new cases a day.