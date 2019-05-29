Bidhan Nagar Police in Bengal Gets Another Chief in Less Than 24 Hours

Less than 24 hours after appointing Bharat Lal Meena as the Bidhan Nagar Police chief, the West Bengal government on Wednesday reinstated him back to his earlier post as the commissioner of Siliguri Police Commissionerate.Laxmi Narayan Meena, who is the CP of Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, was named as the new commissioner of Bidhan Nagar Police, said an order issued by the state government.The West Bengal government has been frequently changing the commissioners of the Bidhan Nagar Police Commissionerate in the last few days.On Monday, CID DIG (Operations) Nishant Pervez was appointed the CP of Bidhan Nagar Police, but the next day, he was reinstated back to his earlier post, while Bharat Lal Meena was named in his place.Tanmay Ray Chaudhuri was on Tuesday named the new CP of Howrah Police Commissionerate from the post of DIG Burdwan Range.On Wednesday, Chaudhuri was appointed the new CP of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, the order said.Among eight other IPS officers transferred, DP Singh, the Barrackpore Police chief was sent to take charge of Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, while Gaurav Sharma, Superintendent of Police of Howrah (Rural) was made the CP of Howrah Police Commissionerate.Saumya Roy, AIG (Security), State Directorate of Security, was made the new SP of Howrah (Rural).The state government also transferred Shilpa Gourisaria, who was made the joint secretary of the state food and supplies department on Tuesday, from the post of the district magistrate of Jalpaiguri.As per Wednesday's order, Gourisaria was transferred to the finance department.Among other transfers, Sanjay Bansal became the new district magistrate of Darjeeling. Joyoshi Dasgupta, the Darjeeling DM, was made the new joint secretary of the food and supplies department.Antara Acharya, who was the district magistrate of North 24 Parganas district, would take charge as the CEO of KMDA. Surendra Kumar Meena was named the new district magistrate of Alipurduar, the order added.