'Big Blow to Integrity of SC as Institution': Former Judge on Harassment Charges Against CJI Gogoi
N Santosh Hegde, who earlier served as a Lokayukta of Karnataka, said it would take a long time for the Supreme Court to come out of 'these problems'.
File image of Supreme Court of India.
Hyderabad: Former Supreme Court judge N Santosh Hegde on Friday said the integrity of the apex court as an institution has taken a big blow in the backdrop of allegations against the CJI and those on larger conspiracy to frame him and fixing of benches.
