Big Boring Machines, Tons of Explosives: Joshimath Residents Blame NTPC Project for Cracks, Accuse Govt for Ignoring Warnings

The people of Joshimath have blamed the NTPC’s Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project for their woes, while there is strong resentment against the Uttarakhand government for the indifference with which it treated warnings about a dangerous situation of buildings in the Himalayan town due to heavy construction activities.

Even as chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the formation of two committees to look into the crisis situation in Joshimath on Saturday, people said they had been trying to draw the attention of the authorities for the past 14 months.

“We have been drawing the attention of authorities for the past 14 months. But we were not heeded. Now when the situation is getting out of hand, they are sending expert teams to assess things," Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti convener Atul Sati said. “If attention was paid in time to what we were saying things would not have been so alarming in Joshimath."

Dhami held a meeting at the disaster control room in Dehradun after returning from Joshimath, following which he announced the two committees — one will look after the work in the field at the commissioner level, and the other will be formed at the secretariat level.

Sati said land subsidence had made houses of 14 families insecure in November 2021 itself. The question is — if the government knew, why did not act?

The activist further said people had even held a demonstration at the tehsil office on November 16, 2021, demanding rehabilitation and handed a memorandum to the SDM, who acknowledged that even the tehsil office premises had developed cracks. “If the government was aware of the problem why didn’t it act for more than a year to address it? What does that show?" he asked.

Here is all you need to know about the situation in Joshimath, residents’ as well as the state government’s reaction to the problem:

The state government has formed two committees — one at the commissioner level and the other at the secretariat level — to look into the crisis situation in the town. Dhami held a meeting in Dehradun soon after returning from Joshimath. Experts and activists said the NTPC hydel project and the construction of Helang-Marwari bypass has been temporarily stopped under pressure from people. But this is not a permanent solution. “The threat to Joshimath’s existence will persist until these projects are stalled permanently," he said. People are also holding the NTPC responsible owing to the manner in which it works. They said big boring machines were brought in for the construction of the hydel project’s tunnel nearly two decades ago. A former dharmadhikari of Badrinath temple, Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal said, “The tunnel of Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project is located right beneath Joshimath. Big boring machines were brought for its construction which have been stuck in the ground for the past two decades. The NTPC used a large amount of explosives for the construction of the tunnel, residents said. They added that land subsidence gained momentum on January 3 due to a large amount of explosives used by the NTPC. Uniyal said the NTPC had broken a promise of not harming the houses in the town and people were angry. “The NTPC had earlier said the construction of the tunnel won’t harm the houses of Joshimath. The company had even promised to do insurance of the infrastructure in town. It would have benefited the people. But it did not keep its word," he added. The residents are demanding that the state government should make it clear for them if Joshimath is habitable. They said if not then the government should take their land and homes and rehabilitate them elsewhere. “We should be told on the basis of scientific facts what is the future of Joshimath. Is it inhabitable or not. If yes, for how long. If not, then the government should take our land and homes and rehabilitate us or else we would lay down our lives on it," Uniyal said.

Here are some facts about the land subsidence in Joshimath:

Hundreds of houses in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath are in danger of collapsing completely, as they have formed cracks with roads widening, sending massive amounts of water gushing. Joshimath is facing what is called subsidence – the sinking of the land in the region. Geologists said it began a long time ago and is still on, as the town was built over debris of an old landslide. The Himalayan town in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district falls in Seismic Zone 5 with the highest risk of an earthquake and is equally susceptible to landslides. According to geologists, not only is the area tectonically most active due to continued subduction of the Indian plate under the Eurasian plate, it is also increasingly becoming unstable and is struggling to sustain the increasing pressure of human activity. Experts said the main reason behind the dangerous situation was that there has been a lot of sub-surface activity in this town, which is located at an altitude of nearly 6,000 feet. There was a stark warning issued by the government-instituted Mishra committee in 1976 about several hotels, restaurants, buildings, and roads built to cater to tourism. A poorly planned drainage system has further obstructed the natural flow of water, compelling it to ooze from unlikely places. The water has not been allowed to take its natural course, rendering the land unstable, experts highlighted. The construction of the NTPC’s 510 MW Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project is underway in the district despite flash floods last year. The sinking of Joshimath can be compounded by the fact that the Himalayan region is likely to witness more disasters. There is a projected increase in heavy rainfall events that will trigger flash floods and landslides, making the land more susceptible to subsidence.

