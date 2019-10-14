Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

Big Day for Every Indian: Congratulations Pour in for Noble Laureate Abhijit Banerjee

Abhijit Banerjee, who is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the US-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology, bagged the award for his 'experimental approach to alleviating global poverty'.

News18.com

Updated:October 14, 2019, 5:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Big Day for Every Indian: Congratulations Pour in for Noble Laureate Abhijit Banerjee
File photo of Abhijit Banerjee

New Delhi: Reactions began to pour in after Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee who won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Economics with two others.

Abhijit Banerjee, who is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the US-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology, bagged the award for his "experimental approach to alleviating global poverty".

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in a tweet congratulated Abhijit Banerjee and said, “Another Bengali has done the nation proud. We are overjoyed.”

Rahul Gandhi congratulated the economist saying that Abhijit had helped conceptualise the NYAY scheme that Congress had pitched during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal congratulating Abhijit Banerjee said it was a big day for every Indian.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitram Yechury congratulating Benerjee said that it is the second Economics Nobel from Presidency.

Abhijit Banerjee, born in 1961 in Mumbai, completed his B.S. degree in economics in 1981 from the Presidency College at the University of Calcutta. Later, he completed his M.A. in economics at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi in 1983.

The 58-year-old economist received his PhD in 1988 from Harvard University.

"Why would a man in Morocco who doesn't have enough to eat buy a television? Why is it so hard for children in poor areas to learn, even when they attend school? Does having lots of children actually make you poorer? Answering questions like these is critical if we want to have a chance to really make a dent against global poverty," Banerjee wrote in the book 'Poor Economics'.

He is the editor of three more books and has directed two documentary films.

He also served on the UN Secretary-General's High-level Panel of Eminent Persons on the Post-2015 Development Agenda, the website said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Majid Alam
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram