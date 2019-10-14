Big Day for Every Indian: Congratulations Pour in for Noble Laureate Abhijit Banerjee

New Delhi: Reactions began to pour in after Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee who won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Economics with two others.

Abhijit Banerjee, who is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the US-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology, bagged the award for his "experimental approach to alleviating global poverty".

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in a tweet congratulated Abhijit Banerjee and said, “Another Bengali has done the nation proud. We are overjoyed.”

Rahul Gandhi congratulated the economist saying that Abhijit had helped conceptualise the NYAY scheme that Congress had pitched during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal congratulating Abhijit Banerjee said it was a big day for every Indian.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitram Yechury congratulating Benerjee said that it is the second Economics Nobel from Presidency.

Abhijit Banerjee, born in 1961 in Mumbai, completed his B.S. degree in economics in 1981 from the Presidency College at the University of Calcutta. Later, he completed his M.A. in economics at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi in 1983.

The 58-year-old economist received his PhD in 1988 from Harvard University.

"Why would a man in Morocco who doesn't have enough to eat buy a television? Why is it so hard for children in poor areas to learn, even when they attend school? Does having lots of children actually make you poorer? Answering questions like these is critical if we want to have a chance to really make a dent against global poverty," Banerjee wrote in the book 'Poor Economics'.

He is the editor of three more books and has directed two documentary films.

He also served on the UN Secretary-General's High-level Panel of Eminent Persons on the Post-2015 Development Agenda, the website said.

