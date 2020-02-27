Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Big Decline in Stone-pelting Incidents and Violence in Kashmir in Past 6 Months, Says Senior Army Officer

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General YK Joshi said the Army is playing its role in ensuring peace and normalcy in the Valley.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2020, 8:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Big Decline in Stone-pelting Incidents and Violence in Kashmir in Past 6 Months, Says Senior Army Officer
Image for Representation.

Udhampur: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General YK Joshi on Thursday said there has been a huge decline in stone-pelting incidents and violence in Kashmir in the past six months. He said the Army was playing its role in ensuring peace and normalcy in the Valley.

Lt Gen Joshi, who assumed the charge of GOC-in-C of Udhampur-based Northern Command this month, was speaking after presenting gallantry and distinguished service awards to 83 Army personnel and nine 'Veer Naris' at an investiture ceremony here.

"During the last six months, there has been an improvement in all parameters of security in the Kashmir Valley," Lt Gen Joshi said.

"There has been a huge decline in incidents of stone-pelting, violence, and agitations and this shows the faith of the people in peace and national integration," the Army commander added.

On the security situation along the Indo-Pak border, he said the Army is "standing like a shield" against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

"We are alert and have kept the guard high against the enemies along the LoC," Lt Gen Joshi said.

He also said the Army is maintaining a tight vigil along the Indo-China border in Ladakh.

The Army commander complimented the soldiers for successfully foiling the misadventures of the enemies with high degree of alertness.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram