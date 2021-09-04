Big Drop in Passenger Volume, Only 30 Lakh Use Mumbai Local Trains Daily in August

As many as 30 lakh people on an average travelled in Mumbai local trains per day in August, said Indian Railways officials. This is less than half of the size of pre-COVID commuters. On an average the daily passengers in Mumbai locals were 80 lakh in pre-COVID times (Before March 2020).

Maharashtra government on August 8 announced the reopening of local train services from August 15 as the Covid-19 impact subsided in the state. According to the guidelines, only those who have been fully vaccinated are allowed to travel in local trains. The passengers are allowed to travel in local trains after 14 days of taking both the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The operations of 95 percent of the local train services have been restored by both Central Railway and Western Railway. According to the official data, 19 lakh passengers travelled daily on average in train operated by Central Railway and 11 lakh travelled on Western Railway routes. This took the daily average commuters on Mumbai local trains to 30 lakh.

Currently, the commuters need to have a pass to travel in Mumbai locals. These passes are given to those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Monthly passes are being issued from August 11.

Between August 11 and August 31, a total of 4.94 lakh passes were issued to commuters. Central Railway issued a total of 3.58 lakh passes while Western Railway issued 1.36 lakh monthly passes.

The commuters can get their passes by using the online e-pass facility weblink — https:/ /epassmsdma.mahait.org — developed by the Maharashtra government. Commuters have to fill in details of their vaccination on the web link to download their travel passes. Those who are not using smartphones can apply for a pass at the local municipal ward offices or suburban railway stations.

The railway officials said they have been strictly adhering to the Maharashtra government’s guidelines for containing the spread of Covid-19.

