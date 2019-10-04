Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Our Missile Hit Our Own Chopper': IAF Chief's Admission of 'Big Mistake' After Balakot Strike

A high-level probe had found at least four officers guilty for the crash in which six military personnel and a civilian were killed.

News18.com

Updated:October 4, 2019, 1:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Friday admitted that the Mi-17 IAF helicopter that crashed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam on February 27, the day Indian and Pakistani air forces were engaged in a fierce dogfight, was hit by an Indian missile.

“The Court of Inquiry was completed and it was our mistake as our missile hit our own chopper. We will take action against two officers. We accept this was our big mistake and we will ensure such mistakes are not repeated in future,” Bhadauria said in the first admission by the air force about the incident.

A high-level probe had found at least four officers guilty for the crash in which six military personnel and a civilian were killed. Visuals of the incident showed the wrecked fuselage of the chopper engulfed in flames and several villagers standing around it.

The probe found that the 'Identification of Friend or Foe' (IFF) system on-board the helicopter was switched off and there was a "vital gap" in communication and coordination between the ground staff and the crew of the chopper. The IFF helps air defence radars identify whether an aircraft or helicopter is friendly or hostile.

In early May, the IAF transferred the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) of Srinagar base to ensure a thorough probe into the incident.

The helicopter crashed in Budgam on February 27 when Indian and Pakistani fighter jets were engaged in aerial combat, a day after India's air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot in Pakistan.

The Pakistani Air Force unsuccessfully attempted to target various Indian military installations in Kashmir on February 27.

