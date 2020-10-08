Big Names From Cricket, Bollywood Support Govt's Jan Andolan For COVID-19

New Delhi: Several big names from sports and Bollywood on Thursday came out in support of government’s ‘Jan Andolan against COVID-19’ by posting on their social media accounts. While BCCI President and former cricketer Sourav Ganguly urged people to take all precautions to fight COVID-19, international wrestler Babita Phogat said citizens should unite in the fight against the pandemic. “It is important for us to be safe and healthy and take precautions to fight COVID-19,” Ganguly posted and urged people to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, sanitise and wash hands regularly.

Badminton player Saina Nehwal shared a video message on her Twitter handle asking people to keep safe as the festive season approaches. “This festive season, make sure you keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Wear a mask, wash your hands and keep physical distance. Join Jan Andolan against COVID-19,” she said.

Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon, Rajkumar Rao and many others voiced their support for the campaign and urged people to take all necessary precautions to beat the pandemic. “The worldwide crisis of corona may have many setbacks but it has the possibility of bringing us together like never before, let’s pledge to #Unite2FightCorona,” Ranaut tweeted and tagged PM Modi, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, adding “thanks for this initiative #Unite2FightCorona”.

“Bhaiyo, beheno aur mitron in difficult times mein, only do three things: 6ft ka distance, mask peheno & wash & sanitise ur hands. Let’s implement PM Modi’s – Jan andolan against covid. Come on buck up india! Jai hind!!Narendramodi @pmoindia @MIB_india #UniteToFightCorona,” tweeted Khan. The Prime Minister had earlier in the day asked people to follow coronavirus protocol.

“Let us #Unite2FightCorona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask. Wash hands. Follow social distancing. Practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’ Together, we will succeed. Together, we will win against COVID-19,” he tweeted. The ‘jan andolan’, launched by the government, involves spreading public awareness by putting up hoardings, wall paintings, electronic display boards in government premises, involvement of local and national influencers, running mobile vans for regular awareness generation and distribution of pamphlets and brochures.

