Big Poll Bonanza for UP Farmers: CM Yogi Announces Rs 25 Per Quintal Hike in Sugarcane Purchase Price

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections, the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state on Sunday announced a hike in the support price of sugarcane by Rs 25 per quintal. With this hike, the UP government said sugarcane farmers will get a total of Rs 4,000 crore more this year.

The announcement was made by Adityanath at Kisan Sammelan held in Lucknow. The price of sugarcane now will be increased to Rs 350 from Rs 325. With this increase, the income of sugarcane farmers will jump by 8%.

Speaking to farmers at the Kisan Sammelan, CM Adityanath said, “Till now, the sugarcane for which Rs 325 per quintal was paid in the state. Now the government will pay Rs 350 per quintal. Not only this, the payment of normal sugarcane, which used to be Rs 315 per quintal, will also increase by Rs 25.”

“21 sugar mills were closed under the BSP government. Within the last four and a half years, we have made a record purchase of food grains from the farmers. The work that has been done in the UP government, the previous governments could have also done," the CM said.

“The rule from 2004 to 2014 was a dark age for the country and the state. Anarchy, hooliganism prevailed. The farmer of the state was dying of suicide and poor starvation. Where were those who have become the benefactors of farmers today? The previous government had paid for wheat worth Rs 12,808 crore to 19,02,08 farmers. Our government has made wheat payment of Rs 36,504 crore to 43,75,574 farmers in their accounts," he added.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, however, termed the step by the UP government as deception and demanded that the minimum support price of sugarcane should have been at least Rs 400 per quintal. “BJP has cheated the sugarcane farmers of UP a lot. After a marginal increase of Rs 35 in 4.5 years, now it has been announced to give only Rs 350 per quintal to sugarcane farmers, while the cost of farming has increased a lot,” tweeted the Congress leader.

