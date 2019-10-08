Big Shift in Govt’s Handling of Terror Attacks, Balakot Strike Showed Resolve to Punish Terrorists: IAF Chief

New Delhi: As the Indian Air Force (IAF) celebrated the 87th Indian Air Force Day on Tuesday, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria termed the Balakot airstrike as the “resolve of political leadership to punish perpetrators of terrorism”.

“Strategic relevance of this (Balakot airstrike) is the resolve of political leadership to punish perpetrators of terrorism. There is a major shift in govt’s way of handling terrorist attacks,” the IAF chief was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Calling Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed in February, “a stark reminder” of the constant threat from the neighbouring country, Bhadauria said, “Present security environment in the neighbourhood is a serious cause of concern. The Pulwama attack is a stark reminder of the persistent threat to defence installations."

More than 2,500 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway at Latoomode in Awantipora in south Kashmir on February 14.

The Indian Air Force is celebrating its 87th birthday with a spectacular air display that will include vintage and modern transport aircraft and frontline fighters. The air display commenced with flag-bearing sky divers of the famous Akash Ganga team dropping out of an AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria are present at the event.

