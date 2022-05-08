'Big Success' as Pak Terrorist Killed in Encounter in J&K's Kulgam; 'Had Evaded Police for Long'

A Pakistani terrorist has been killed in an encounter that started between militants and security forces at Cheyan Devsar area in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Sunday.

Sources said he was ‘one of most wanted militant in South Kashmir’, and that the ‘police had been after him for several months’. It was a ‘big success’ as the militant had evaded many cordons in the past, they added.

“Encounter has started at Cheyan Devsar area of Kulgam. Police and Army on the job," police had earlier said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

#Encounter has started at Cheyan #Devsar area of #Kulgam. Police and Army on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 7, 2022

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

