Big Win for Mamata Banerjee as Calcutta HC Rejects Petition Challenging Govt Grant for Durga Puja
The court disposed of a petition challenging the disbursement of money by the Bengal government to 28,000 Durga Puja Committees, saying the case is not maintainable.
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Twitter/@MamataOfficial)
New Delhi: In a big boost for the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court disposed of a petition challenging the disbursement of money by the government to 28,000 Durga Puja Committees, saying the case is not maintainable.
The court on Wednesday refused to intervene in the matter at the current stage of the process and found legislature appropriate forum for adjudication of the matter.
On September 10, Banerjee, while addressing the coordination meeting with puja committees and police, had announced a package of Rs 28 crore across the state. She had also announced a complete waiver of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) tax and fees required to fire licences for puja pandals.
Banerjee had announced the package (Rs 10,000 each) for 3,000 puja committees in Kolkata and an additional 25,000 committees in other parts of Bengal.
On September 19, the chief minister’s decision to disburse money was challenged in the Calcutta high court. The division bench of the court asked the government the grounds on which it was using the exchequer money for Durga Puja celebrations and if there were any guidelines for the same.
So far, Banerjee has distributed Rs 600 crore to various clubs since coming to power in 2011, despite her concern about acute financial crisis in the state’s treasury. She also blamed the Centre for not waiving off the state’s debts.
