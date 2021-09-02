Bigg Boss 14 Star Nikki Tamboli to Enter Bigg Boss OTT as Guest: Report

Reality television star Nikki Tamboli, who entered ‘Bigg Boss 14’ last year, emerged as one of the most popular contestants on the show. Although she managed to make it to the finals, she could not win and finished as the second runner-up. Now, there are reports that Nikki is going to enter the new season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, and her entry is going to be special.

Nikki will enter the show as a guest on the ‘Sunday Ka Vaar’ episode with Karan Johar and will participate in tasks with other contestants. Bigg Boss OTT has, so far, featured celebrities such as Hina Khan, Malaika Arora, Rakhi Sawant and Sunny Leone.

This week, the show is also going to see a wild card entry of TV actor Nia Sharma, who has been a part of widely popular shows such as ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’, ‘Jamai Raja’, and ‘Naagin 4’. However, unlike Tamboli, Nia is not going to join the show as a guest but as a contestant.

On the professional front, Nikki Tamboli was recently seen participating in the reality adventure show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ along with her Bigg Boss co-stars Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya. She got eliminated after a few weeks of her stint on ‘Khatron ke Khiladi’.

Nikki was recently seen in the Tamil movie ‘Kanchana 3’ wherein she dazzled people with her bold and beautiful looks. She is also very active on social media and keeps sharing her images and videos on Instagram.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here