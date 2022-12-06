Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Rakhi Sawant Flirts With Prasad Jawade After Nomination Round

Bigg Boss Marathi 4 has taken an interesting turn with the entry of challengers Rakhi Sawant, Vishhal Nikam, Aroh Welankar and Mira Jagganath. They are leaving no stone unturned to give housemates a tough competition in the reality show. Rakhi Sawant, particularly, is having a great time on the Mahesh Manjrekar-hosted show.

She recently found a new target in the Bigg Boss Marathi house. And, that contestant is none other than Prasad Jawade. In the latest episode of the reality show, Prasad was seen discussing strategies for the captaincy task with his team. Soon, Rakhi joins them and gives an ear to their conversation.

She then decides to sit on Prasad’s lap, leaving him uncomfortable. Prasad was visibly surprised by this gesture. He tries to stand up by asking Rakhi to get off him. The actress soon starts to flirt with him by playing with his hoodie. Eventually, Prasad joins his hand and urges Rakhi to stop teasing him while other contestants laugh at his ordeal.

Earlier in the episode, all the housemates took part in a nomination round run by Bigg Boss. He instructed the wild card contestants to choose any one contestant as their favourite contender. The four challengers were also asked to push the contestant that they intended to nominate into the pool.

Prasad Jawade was nominated for eviction by Rakhi Sawant. Soon, he was pushed into the pool by her. Rakhi also criticised Prasad for being the most boring contestant in the house.

