BJP MLA Claims Bigg Boss 'Shattered Social Harmony', Demands Host Salman Khan Be Booked under NSA
BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar has sent a letter to Prakash Javdekar claiming that the reality show currently being aired on Colors channel has 'shattered social harmony' and promotes 'obscenity and vulgarity'.
image of salman khan, bigg boss 13 house, courtesy of instagram
Ghaziabad: An Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA has sought a ban on reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 13' for allegedly promoting obscenity and demanded that its host and actor Salman Khan be booked under the stringent National Security Act.
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Nand Kishore Gurjar has sent a letter to the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javdekar claiming that the reality show currently being aired on Colors channel has "shattered social harmony" and promotes "obscenity and vulgarity".
The MLA said that the channel is broadcasting the show at prime time when usually families sit together to watch TV.
On one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is portraying and promoting our ancient culture on the international stage and on the other we have this obnoxious show, the MLA said.
It has become difficult to watch TV with the family. No such TV serial should be permitted which is destroying our culture.... It must be banned immediately, he added.
He demanded that the NSA should also be invoked against the owner of Colors channel and the editor of the show.
On Monday and Wednesday, some Hindu outfits had burnt the effigies of Salman Khan in Loni area of Ghaziabad city to protest against the reality show.
