Biggest Eviction Drive in Assam, 299 Homes Bulldozed; Residents Allege 'Muslims Targeted'

Assam saw one of the biggest eviction drives on Saturday in Sialmari in Sonitpur district. Homes of 299 families were bulldozed, authorities claimed that the houses were built on government land citing that as the reason for Bulldozer action.

According to reports, a solar plant is expected to be built on the 330 acres that is being cleared in the district’s Chitalmari area with bulldozers and demolition workers working in full swing.

A notice was served to the residents to vacate their homes and clear off vacant plots as well. About 70% of the residents who are allegedly living there illegally had already left the place with their belongings after receiving the eviction notice eight months ago.

The operation was carried out under heavy security with personnel armed with anti-riot gear. There have been no reports of locals protesting the move. However, the encroachers who have been evicted say that the earlier notice was not fulfilled.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Azhar Hussain, a local resident said, “We have been living here for almost 50 years now. We were issued voter cards by the previous government. We have our names in the voters list. But today, all our houses have been brought down by bulldozers. We have been given only 3 days’ time to leave. Earlier a notice was served 6-7 months in advance, but there was no action. This time we were only given 3 days. Where do we go now? our children are all traumatized. Women and senior citizen are unsafe and are without food water and most importantly shelter. ”

AIUDF MLA Rafikul Islam condemned the action and termed it a ‘brutality to those in the minority community’. Most of the people here are Muslims. Rafikul Islam has termed the move a political gameplay.

“They must stop the eviction immediately. They have been staying there for 50 years now. You Can’t target them because they are Muslims. I demand they stop this immediately. One day you will break Madrassas, another day you will break houses in arears where the Muslims are in majority” Rafikul questioned.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Habibur Ahmed said, “This is a way to threaten us. We are being targeted because we are Muslims.

Speaking on the issue, AIUDF chief, Baddruddin Ajmal stated, “Assam is not UP. CM Sarma cannot become Yogi Adityanath and start using Bulldozer politics in Assam. BJP needs Muslim votes to win elections, so they will now try to use this to frighten people to get their votes. But our people are not afraid. “

