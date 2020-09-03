Biggest One-day Spike Of 590 COVID-19 Cases In Tripura Pushes

tally to 13,312 Agartala: Tripura registered its highest single-day spike of 590 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which pushed the tally in the northeastern state to 13,312, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 126 after eight more people succumbed to the infection, he said.

West Tripura district accounted for 69 of the 126 COVID-19 deaths, the official said. The state currently has 5,193 active cases, while 8,033 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty patients have migrated to other states, he said.

As many as 2,82801 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the official added.

