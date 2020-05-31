Biggest Single-day Spike of 371 Covid-19 Cases in Bengal; 8 More Die of Disease

West Bengal on Sunday registered the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, with 371 more testing positive for the disease, the health department said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state currently stood at 5,501 in the state, while active cases rose to 3,027, the department said.

Eight people have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours -- seven from Kolkata and one from neighbouring North 24 Parganas -- raising the death toll to 245.

During the same period, 187 people were discharged from different hospitals, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 2,157.

Of the 371 fresh cases, 72 are from the metropolis, 60 from North 24 Parganas, and 47 from Howrah, the health department said in its bulletin.

At least 9,354 samples were tested for COVID-19 since Saturday evening. The number of samples examined so far climbed to 2,03,751, it added.