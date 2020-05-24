INDIA

1-MIN READ

Biggest Spike of 208 Covid-19 Cases in West Bengal Takes Tally to 3,667, Death Toll Rises to 200

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Of the 208 more people who tested positive for COVID-19, 52 were in Kolkata and 48 in Howrah. There are 2,056 active cases in Bengal, while the total has risen to 3,667, according to the bulletin.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 9:32 PM IST
The number of novel coronavirus infections in West Bengal rose by the highest margin of 208 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 3,667 on Sunday, the Health Department said.

Three people -- two in Kolkata and one in Howrah -- have succumbed to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), raising the death toll due to the pandemic to 200, the department said.

At least 58 more people have been discharged following recovery, taking number recoveries in the state to 1,339, it said.

As many as 9,216 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and it took the total number to tests to 1,38,824, the bulletin said.

Earlier, the government had attributed the death of 72 coronavirus patients to comorbidities and said COVID-19 in those cases was "incidental".


