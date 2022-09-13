One person was killed and 10 others were injured after two unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fire at as many as five places in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Tuesday evening. Police have started an investigation into the matter.

Two persons with bullet injuries were brought to the hospital, said a doctor at a government hospital in the Tegra area.

Bihar | One person killed, several injured in separate firing incidents at various locations in Begusarai; police investigation underway pic.twitter.com/YVpfhnLe5n — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

A team of police is currently examining the CCTV footage of the areas where the gunshots were heard. “One person was killed, while several were injured in firing by bike-borne assailants at different locations today. CCTV footage is being examined by police,” said SP Begusarai when asked about the incident.

Speaking on the same, Giriraj Singh, the Union Minister and BJP MP from Begusarai, came down heavily on the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar and said that “there is no fear of law among criminals”.

“There is no government in Bihar, and no fear of law among criminals. The criminals fearlessly fired at several people and travelled 30 km across four police station areas, but they weren’t caught by police. The CM should give a statement on this,” he told the news agency ANI.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here