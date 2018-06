Bihar 10th Result 2018 Date and Time Update at biharboard.ac.in. Click to Know Details

The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB releasing the Bihar Board Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 matric results 2018 on June 20 (Wednesday). The BSEB Bihar School Examination Board will put out the Bihar Board Class 10 results 2018 or Bihar Matric Result 2018, Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Class 10 Matric exams 2018 from February 21 to February 28. The practical examinations were held from January 22 to January 24. The students can also check their Bihar Class 10 Matric Results 2018, BSEB Bihar Class 10 Results 2018, Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2018 on this website as well bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net * Log on to the websites biharboard.ac.in * Click on the Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018* Enter your roll number and the Bihar board Class 10 matric results 2018 will appear* Click on 'Save' to download the result* Students can take a print out for further reference- Send it to/A/C- Send it to