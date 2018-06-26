GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bihar 10th Result 2018 Releasing Today at 4:30 pm. BSEB to Release Class 10 Result on biharboard.ac.in

Bihar 10th Result 2018 | The Bihar Board BSEB will put out the Bihar Matric Result 2018, Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018, BSEB 10th Result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in at 04:30 pm today.

News18.com

Updated:June 26, 2018, 7:56 AM IST
Bihar 10th Result 2018 Releasing Today at 4:30 pm. BSEB to Release Class 10 Result on biharboard.ac.in
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Bihar 10th Result 2018 | The Bihar 10th Result 2018, BSEB 10th Result 2018, Bihar Board Result 2018  will be announced by the Bihar School Examination Board on June 26 at 04:30 pm (today). The Bihar Board BSEB will host the Bihar Matric Result 2018, Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018, BSEB 10th Result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in.

The Bihar Board Class 10 examinations were successfully organised by the Bihar Board from 21 February and ended on 28 February. Students who are waiting with much anticipation can check their Bihar 10th Result 2018, Bihar Board Result 2018 on these websites as well bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net
How to check Bihar 10th Result 2018, BSEB 10th Result 2018:

Step 1: Log on to official website biharboard.ac.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says Bihar 10th Result 2018 or BSEB Matric Result 2018

Step 3: Click on the tab Bihar Board 10th Result 2018, BSEB 10th Result 2018

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Download the Bihar Board Matric result 2018 and take a print out for further reference

Students can check Bihar Board 10th Results 2018 via SMS
To check Bihar Board Matric Result 2018 :

SMS - BSEB<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

 

Nearly 17.70 lakhs students sat for the Class 10 exams at 1,426 centres across the state. Since the Matric exam was the first big exam for Bihar Board class 10 students, the BSEB arranged a tele- counselling session for the students in order help students avoid any confusion or tension regarding the exam and BSEB 10th Result 2018.

In 2016, the overall pass percentage as per Bihar Board Matric Results was 46.66% and in 2017, it was 50.12%. In 2017, the boys beat the girls by scoring almost 9% higher than them.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
