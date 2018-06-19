English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bihar 10th Result Tomorrow at biharboard.ac.in: How to Check Online
Bihar 10th Result 2018 | The Bihar Board will put out the Bihar Board Matric Result 2018, Bihar Board 10th Result 2018, BSEB 10th Result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in.
(Image: News18.com)
BSEB 10th Result 2018 | The Bihar Board Result 2018, Bihar 10th Result 2018, BSEB 10th Result 2018 will be released tomorrow (June 20). The Bihar School Examination Board is responsible to host the result every year. The Bihar Board will put out the Bihar Board Matric Result 2018, Bihar Board 10th Result 2018, BSEB 10th Result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in.
The Bihar Board Class 10 examinations started on February 21-28. Candidates are asked to keep a sharp eye on these websites as well bihar.indiaresults.com, examresults.net and results.gov.in to check their Bihar 10th Result 2018, Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018, BSEB 10th Result 2018
How to check Bihar 10th Result 2018 Online:
Step 1: Log on to official website biharboard.ac.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says Bihar 10th Result 2018 or BSEB 10th Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the tab Bihar Board Result 2018, BSEB Matric Result 2018
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download the Bihar Board Matric result 2018 and take a print out for further reference
Apart from checking the Bihar Board Result 2018 online, students can check Bihar Board 10th Results 2018 via SMS
Nearly 17.70 lakh students sat for the Class 10 exams at 1,426 centres across the state. Since the Matric exam was the first big exam for Bihar Board class 10 students, the BSEB arranged a tele-counselling session for the students in order help students avoid any confusion or tension regarding the exam and BSEB 10th Result 2018.
The Bihar Board Class 10 examinations started on February 21-28. Candidates are asked to keep a sharp eye on these websites as well bihar.indiaresults.com, examresults.net and results.gov.in to check their Bihar 10th Result 2018, Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018, BSEB 10th Result 2018
To check Bihar Board Matric Result 2018 :
SMS - BSEB<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
Nearly 17.70 lakh students sat for the Class 10 exams at 1,426 centres across the state. Since the Matric exam was the first big exam for Bihar Board class 10 students, the BSEB arranged a tele-counselling session for the students in order help students avoid any confusion or tension regarding the exam and BSEB 10th Result 2018.
